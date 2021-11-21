Myanmar Navy detains 22 Bangladeshi fishermen

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 21 (ANI): Myanmar Navy has detained 22 fishermen and towed four trawlers off the coast of Saint Martin's Island which lies inside the Bangladesh maritime boundary.

The Bangladeshi men were picked up by the neighbouring country's naval forces at around 9:30 am on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported citing the island's Union Parishad Chairman Nur Ahmed.



He said the fishermen were detained from the east side of the island. The circumstances that led to their detention were unclear.

Ahmed said he had spoken to some of the fishermen over the phone. "They said all of them were taken on board a Myanmar Navy ship and their trawlers had been towed. They did not know where they were being taken," he said

"Since then, their phones have been switched off. We have notified the Teknaf Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and other relevant authorities," he added (ANI)

