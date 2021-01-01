Myanmar President vows to carry on recovery plans to mitigate Covid impact

Yangon [Myanmar], January 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar President U Win Myint pledged on Friday to continue the implementation of economic response and recovery programs to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president expressed his belief in a message for the New Year that the losses caused by the pandemic would be overcome with the united strength of the union government and the people.



Vice President U Myint Swe, in his new year message, wished the ethnic people to be able to work in the interest of the country in good health and well-being, be free from the dangers of Covid-19 and be blessed with good health, achieve peace that they have been longing for as soon as possible while wishing their socio-economic lives be elevated and developed.

Vice President U Henry Van Thio also extended wishes and hopes for new opportunities for all ethnic people to work with mutual respect, understanding and friendship in establishing the democratic federal union.

Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his New Year message, said that the military will shun any matter that can hinder and disturb peacemaking processes and pledged that the military will make the best efforts for eternal peace and national development in close cooperation with the ethnic people. (ANI/Xinhua)

