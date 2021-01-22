Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Serum Institute of India's (SII) consignment of 'Covishield' vaccine has reached Myanmar, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, on Friday.

"Acting East. Acting fast. Indian vaccines have arrived in Myanmar to contribute to our neighbour's inoculation efforts," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India, earlier this month, rolled out two vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine, to flatten the coronavirus curve.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 19 had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)