Myanmar reports 1,074 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon [Myanmar], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The total count of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar rose to 502,024 on Tuesday after 1,074 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.



The ministry said 14 more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 18,728 in the country as of Tuesday.

A total of 470,793 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.91 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

