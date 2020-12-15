Myanmar reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 1,155 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases in the country to 110,667, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.



The release said 27 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday taking the death toll to 2,319.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 89,418 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 1.48 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

