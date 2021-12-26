Myanmar reports 176 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 176 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positive rate of 1.61 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.



The number of total COVID-19 infections has risen to 529,503 while its death toll has increased to 19,251 after three new deaths were reported on Saturday, the release said.

As of Saturday, a total of 507,035 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.97 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

