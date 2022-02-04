Myanmar reports 319 new COVID-19 cases

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], February 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 537,223 in Myanmar with 319 new infections reported on Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Myanmar reported a daily positivity rate of 1.34 per cent in the past 24 hours, the statement said.



According to official data, the death toll stood at 19,310 in the country.

As of Friday, the total number of recovered patients has reached 513,779 and over 6.46 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

