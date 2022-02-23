Myanmar reports 3,381 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], February 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 3,381 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally in the country to 575,508, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said a total of 31,330 lab samples were tested on Wednesday and the daily positivity rate is 10.79 per cent.

The total death toll in the country has risen to 19,349 after five more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.



According to the ministry's figures, another 1,029 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 527,367.

The Southeast Asian country had fully vaccinated over 20.7 million people against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the ministry said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

