Myanmar reports 350 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 350 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 521,561 on Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

With nine more deaths, the death toll reached 19,088 on Sunday, the release said.



The number of recoveries has increased to 496,081 and over 5.54 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

As of Saturday, over 11.6 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 4.87 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines, the ministry's data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

