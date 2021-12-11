Myanmar reports 357 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 357 new COVID-19 cases with seven more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.



The number of total COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 526,381 while the death toll had increased to 19,177 on Saturday, the release said.

A total of 502,666 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.78 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

