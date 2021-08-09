Myanmar reports 3,611 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon [Myanmar], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 3,611 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 333,127 on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 238 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 12,014 as of Monday, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 249,633 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 3.26 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.





The Chinese Embassy to Myanmar recently donated masks, face shields, a batch of disinfectants and hand sanitizers to two China-Myanmar friendship schools in Kalay township of Sagaing region, according to the embassy's release on Sunday.

The embassy also donated masks, face shields, a batch of disinfectants and hand sanitizers to over 1,300 teachers and students at No. 1 Basic Education High School in Kyaukphyu township of Rakhine state, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua )

