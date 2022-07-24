Myanmar reports 43 COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar registered 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 613,940, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said health authorities tested 5,461 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.79 per cent.



According to the ministry's figures, the death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday, the total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 in the country has reached 592,789 after 12 new recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

