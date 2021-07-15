Myanmar reports 7,083 new COVID-19 cases, announces 9-day holiday for pandemic control

Yangon [Myanmar], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 7,083 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 208,357 on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The death toll had reached 4,181 after 145 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.



According to the ministry, a total of 151,442 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.91 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, the State Administration Council on Wednesday announced a nine-day public holiday from July 17 to 25 for the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

