Myanmar reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 960 new COVID-19 cases with 4.20 per cent of daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.



The number of total COVID-19 infections has increased to 505,998 while its death toll was recorded at 18,804 after 21 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

A total of 476,895 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

