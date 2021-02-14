Myanmar teenager, who was shot during anti-coup protests, succumbs to injuries

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 13 (ANI): A Myanmar teenage girl, who was shot in the head by the police during protests against the military coup, has succumbed to her injuries, informed local media reports.

Doctors on Friday pronounced Ma Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing as brain-dead and advised her family to remove her from a ventilator, reported Myanmar Times.

Khaing was shot in the head with a live bullet by the police while protesting in Naypyitaw against the military government on February 9. The girl was admitted to a general hospital in a critical condition.

Though the military denies using live bullets during the protests, the girl's autopsy shows that the bullet used on the peaceful protesters were real ones, Myanmar Times reported citing a doctor.



Khaing is the first protester to have passed away.

More than 1000 protesters were arrested on Tuesday during anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in the November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency.

Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities. (ANI)

