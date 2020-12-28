Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

Yangon [Myanmar], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.



The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 more deaths were reported on Monday, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 104,351 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 1.75 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

