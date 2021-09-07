Myanmar's National Unity Government declares 'people's defensive war' against military regime

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 7 (ANI): Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) on Tuesday launched "people's defensive war" against the country's military, which seized power in a coup on February 1.

Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the NUG, formed by deposed legislators, made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.

"With the responsibility to protect the life and properties of the people, the National Unity Government ... launched a people's defensive war against the military junta," Aljazeera quoted Lashi La as saying.

"As this is a public revolution, all the citizens within entire Myanmar, revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led by Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country," he added.

In his video message, Lashi La accused the military of committing "war crimes" and called on ethnic groups to "immediately attack" the military, Al Jazeera reported.



Lashi La also urged military-appointed bureaucrats to resign from the government and called on the border guards and soldiers to "join with the people and attack the people's enemy".

"From today onwards, all the civil servants under the military council, we warn and forbid you from going to the office," he said.

"We will remove Min Aung Hlaing and uproot dictatorship from Myanmar for good and be able to establish a peaceful federal democratic union that fully safeguards equality and is long-aspired by all the citizens," he said.

According to NHK World reports, Myanmar's military junta earlier designated the National Unity Government as a terrorist group.

The National Unity Government was set up by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power and detained civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

