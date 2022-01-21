Myanmar's Omicron cases rise to 146 with 28 new infections

Yangon [Myanmar], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of Omicron cases has risen to 146 after 28 new cases were reported in Myanmar, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The ministry said the Omicron variant was found in 11 samples of returnees from Malaysia, six from the Philippines, three from Thailand, four from Singapore, two from India and one each from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.

According to the ministry's figures on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 533,732 in Myanmar after 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.



With one more death, the death toll has reached 19,307 as of Thursday.

A total of 511,798 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

