Representative Image
Representative Image

N. Korea fires 'unidentified projectiles' into East Sea

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:18 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 24 (ANI): North Korea fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday morning, South Korea's military said, the seventh such launch in less than a month.
Quoting the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yonhap news agency reported that the projectiles were launched from the eastern province of South Hamgyong.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," it said.
Following the missile launch, spokesperson for South Korea's presidential office said Seoul will hold an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session at 8:30 a.m. (local time) to discuss North Korea's latest firing of unidentified projectiles.
Meanwhile, the Japanese government has said that the development came a day after Seoul severed a key intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo, The Japan Times reported.
Details about the launch were not immediately available, but it did not affect Japan's security and did not land in the country's exclusive economic zone, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Defence Ministry.
In a stunning move that could further upend already fraying ties between Japan and South Korea, Seoul on Friday scrapped the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Tokyo, with the South's presidential Blue House saying in a statement that it did not meet Seoul's "national interests" to maintain the deal amid the intensifying spat between the two neighbours. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:48 IST

Trump calls Brazil President, offers assistance in tackling...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump called Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday (local time) and offered assistance, if needed, to tackle the raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:18 IST

Brazil's Bolsonaro prepares to send army to fight Amazon fires

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 24 (ANI): Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday (local time) said he might send the military to battle the blazes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:24 IST

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid trade tension with China

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): In a move amid heightened tensions with Beijing over trade, the US Navy warship sailed through the waters of the strategic Taiwan Strait on Friday

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:15 IST

Sri Lanka ends emergency rule 4 months after Easter attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka has officially ended the four months of emergency rule imposed in the wake of Easter terror bombings that killed more than 250 people on April 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 02:44 IST

Nepal: Police arrest 2 with counterfeit Indian currencies

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 24 (ANI): The police here have arrested two people from Birgunj for possessing counterfeit Indian currencies worth more than one lakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:33 IST

Goodwill Ambassadors retain right to speak in personal capacity:...

Washington D.C. [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Days after a Pakistan minister called for the removal of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, has said that a Goodwill Ambassador retains the right to speak about

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:00 IST

Terrorism, corruption being effectively tackled in New India: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism, corruption, nepotism, and dynastic rule were being effectively tackled in New India and his government was taking one decision after the other in the spirit of "spasht niti, sahi disha (clear policy, right dir

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:53 IST

Trump vows retaliation against China's latest round of tariffs

Washington DC [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Re-escalating trade tensions, United States President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to retaliate against the latest round of tariff imposed by China on USD 75 billion worth of US goods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:53 IST

Modi says UAE can be India's 'valuable partner' to achieve US$5...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 23 (WAM/ANI): India finds a partner in the UAE to achieve its ambitious dream of achieving a USD five trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in an exclusive interview.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:44 IST

Britain records 11 per cent increase in number of Indian visitors

London [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): More than half-a-million Indians visited the United Kingdom (UK) within a 12-month period between July 2018 and June 2019, recording an 11 per cent increase in the figure compared to the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:45 IST

After Sri Lanka, Maldives also snubs Pakistan

Male [Maldives], Aug 23 (ANI): After being snubbed by Sri Lanka over the Indian government's move to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan received another blow on Friday when the Maldives made it clear that the decision was India's internal matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:38 IST

Scrapping Article 370 India's internal matter: Maldives

Male [Maldives], Aug 23 (ANI): The Maldives on Friday said that the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an "internal matter".

Read More
iocl