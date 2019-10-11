North Korean leaders Kim Jong-un (File pic)
North Korean leaders Kim Jong-un (File pic)

N. Korea poses one of the biggest ballistic missile threats to US: Report

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:46 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 11 (ANI): North Korea's short and medium-range projectiles pose one of biggest ballistic missile threats to the United States, along with those from Iran and China, a Congressional report has said.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS), a Washington-based think tank, in its report "Defense Primer: Ballistic Missile Defense", released on Wednesday, said that North Korea has hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) in-store that can inflict massive damage on all of South Korea and perhaps dozens of medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) capable of destroying Japan and the American bases in the region, Yonhap news agency reported.
"North Korea is in the process of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capability that could strike the US homeland with a nuclear warhead," the report said, adding that it is yet unclear "whether any of their ballistic missiles are armed with a nuclear warhead."
The assessment this time is similar as that done in the CRS report released in December last year, except the increase in the number of ground-based interceptors (GBIs) deployed in the US from 30 to 44 during the cited period.
The interceptors -- now expanding to 64 -- are aimed at destroying ICBM attacks, including those from North Korea and Iran, it said.
North Korea has conducted a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in the past months, followed by a test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) last week.
On Thursday, North Korea said such test-firing was part of its right to self-defence, slamming European Union members of the UN Security Council for issuing a statement condemning the latest SLBM test.
The United States and North Korea held a working-level meeting last week to resume their denuclearisation negotiations after months of a stalemate, but the talks broke off again with the North accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:41 IST

Just marry one woman: Elizabeth Warren slays at CNN talk show...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was met with loud applause at CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time) when she humorously joked about a potential faith-based argument against same-sex marriages.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:22 IST

NAB issues arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:19 IST

Xi to arrive in Mahabalipuram today

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI):Chinese President Xi Jinping is arriving in India for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram town of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:45 IST

US will impose sanctions on Turkey if it crosses its line

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): The United States will introduce sanctions against Turkey if it acts in a way that is disproportionate and inhumane, said a US State Department official.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST

German court issues arrest warrant for Halle synagogue shooting suspect

Halle [Germany], Oct 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany's Federal Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for the suspected perpetrator of the deadly attack outside a synagogue in the city of Halle at the request of the public prosecutor general's office, media have reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:25 IST

In a unusual step, Pak Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): In an unusual departure from his relentless attacks against the Indian government, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has been facing heat for performing 'Shastra Puja' after receiving the first Raf

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:48 IST

US vaping-related deaths rise to 26, lung injury cases to nearly 1,300

Washington [US], Oct 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of US fatalities caused by the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, rose by eight during the past week to a total of 26, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:04 IST

Despite global slowdown, India among fastest-growing major...

Moroni [Comoros], Oct 11 (ANI): Despite the global slowdown, India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies and is poised to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

War, sanctions, or a deal: Trump says 3 choices to tackle...

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) offered to mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:02 IST

Ahead of FATF meeting, Pak arrests 4 Hafiz Saeed aides

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Four persons closely associated with global terrorist Hafiz Saeed have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Department of the government of Punjab, reported Express Tribune on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:05 IST

Altaf Hussain charged with terrorism offence over 2016 speech

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday charged with a terrorism offence in a case related to a 2016 speech where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:29 IST

India reduces e-Tourist visa fees

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bid to give a boost to tourism, the Indian government has reduced the e-Tourist visa fees for foreign nationals.

Read More
iocl