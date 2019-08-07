N Korea says fired missiles as 'warning' against US-S Korea military drills

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 7 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday said it fired the two tactical guided missiles into the East Sea under the country's leader Kim Jong-un guidance and served as a "warning" to the US and South Korea over their joint military exercise.

"Two tactical guided missiles launched at the operational airfield in the western area of the country flew across the sky over the capital area and the central inland region of the country to precisely hit the targeted islet in the East Sea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said quoting South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Early on Tuesday, North Korea fired the two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the fourth such launch in under two weeks. The missiles flew about 450 kilometres across the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean military said.

After overseeing the launches, Kim said its "military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and South Korean authorities," KCNA said.

The launch came a day after South Korea and the US began their joint military exercises, which Pyongyang has repeatedly denounced in the past.

Following the tests, North Korea issued a statement criticising the ongoing drill as a violation of peace deals signed by the communist country with the US and South Korea.

Pyongyang warned that it could seek a "new road" if such "hostile military moves" continued. (ANI)

