N Korea test-fired same type of missiles in May: Seoul

Singapore, Jun 2 (ANI): North Korea fired the same type of short-range missiles during the two weapons tests last month, according to South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

"We see the weapons (North Korea fired on May 4 and May 9) as nearly the same type, though we are analyzing some differences," Yonhap News Agency quoted the minister as telling reporters here on Saturday.

The South Korean minister, however, stressed that more analysis was needed to verify if the missiles were ballistic in nature.

"Some have pointed out that they appear to be the same type of Russia's Iskander, and they bear many similarities. But there are some differences," he said.

This is the first time South Korea recognised that short-range missiles were test-fired by Pyongyang. The United States, on the other hand, claimed that short-range ballistic missiles were tested by the reclusive state in early May.

Furthermore, Washington strongly criticised the weapons tests, with acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan stating that UN Security Council resolutions were violated by North Korea. The country is banned from firing ballistic missiles as per the sanctions.

North Korea's projectiles launches were largely perceived as the country's displeasure at the breakdown of the second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February this year. Denuclearisation talks have come to a standstill ever since. (ANI)

