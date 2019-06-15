Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

NAB submits reply on Sharif's bail plea

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:02 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Saturday submitted its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the plea seeking suspension of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.
In its reply, the anti-corruption watchdog has opposed the suspension of Sharif's sentence and requested the court to reject his plea, Dunya News reported.
Sharif cannot be released on bail as he is a convict and the accountability court had punished him after analysing the evidence, the NAB has stated.
Last month, a two-judge IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani issued a notice to the federal government, the NAB and the superintendent of the jail to submit their responses on the matter within two weeks.
On March 26, the Supreme Court had granted a six-week bail to the former Prime Minister on medical grounds, which expired on May 7.
Apart from seeking suspension of his sentence, the petition, filed by Sharif on May 20, also said that the three-time Prime Minister had invested in his children's companies.
His sons, Hussain and Hassan, had no known sources of income and they were under the guardianship of their father, according to Sharif's plea.
The case will be next heard on June 25.
In December last year, accountability court judge Arshad Malik had convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment reference. The court sentenced him seven-year imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 1.5 billion and USD 25 million on him.
Besides, the leader was also disqualified from holding any public office for a period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:38 IST

Terrorism 'gravest threat to Asia: S Jaishankar at CICA Summit

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): Terrorism is the 'gravest threat' that people in Asia face, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday, while stating that terrorists and their victims must never be equated.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:02 IST

Former German footballer Ozil's wedding sparks controversy

Istanbul [Turkey], June 15 (ANI): The extravagant wedding of former German midfielder Mesut Ozil sparked controversy this week after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen attending the ceremony as best man to the footballer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:34 IST

31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be HIV positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's Sindh province, health officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:26 IST

Paris: Notre Dame to hold its first mass two months after fire

Paris [France], Jun 15 (ANI): The Notre-Dame Cathedral will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that caused its famous spire to collapse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:22 IST

Hong Kong to suspend controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 15 (ANI): The embattled government of Hong Kong on Saturday is expected to announce a suspension to the efforts to pass a controversial China extradition bill, in an apparent bid to quell further unrest and mass demonstrations that have been building up pressure on the city's government

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:07 IST

160 Sri Lankan military personnel, kin to visit Bodh Gaya

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): In a bid to further strengthen their friendship, India is hosting 160 Sri Lankan military personnel and their families as part of the second edition of a special pilgrimage trip to Bodh Gaya starting on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:00 IST

Seven-year-old Indian girl dies while crossing US-Mexico border

Tucson [USA], Jun 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old Indian girl died in a remort desert area of Arizona while reportedly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico with a group of people, the US Customs and Border Protection has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:52 IST

CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Jun 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Chinese language made mandatory in many schools in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 15 (ANI): Many schools across the country have made it mandatory for students to learn Mandarin lured by the Chinese government's offer to cover salaries of teachers who teach the language.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:02 IST

USA: One killed in shooting at wholesale store in Southern California

Corona [USA], Jun 15 (ANI) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the US city of Corona on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:02 IST

UK accuses Iran of attacking tankers in Gulf of Oman

London [UK], Jun 15 (ANI): The United Kingdoms on Friday accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack on the two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:13 IST

Social Media goes blue to show solidarity for Sudan

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Social media users are turning their profile pictures blue to express solidarity with Sudan in the wake of the recent military crackdown in the country that left at least 113 pro-democratic protestors dead in capital Khartoum.

Read More
iocl