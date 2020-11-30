NAB violating human rights, says Pakistan Senate Deputy Chairman

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), alleging that the bureau was violating human rights by blackmailing people.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Senator stated that the NAB resorts to blackmailing people, while adding that the National Commission on Human Rights, as well as the Supreme Court have criticised the bureau for violations.

The NAB has recently frozen Mandviwalla's assets in connection with a fake accounts case. According to a report submitted by the anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday, Mandviwalla had allegedly bought Benami shares in the name of a person accused in the fake accounts case.

Later that day, the Senate chairman had categorically denied the allegations, calling the case "unfair and prejudicial."



"When institutions like NAB violate human rights in this country, why is it that no one raises their voice against them?... When I raise my voice against the bureau's wrongdoing, I am served a notice," said Mandviwalla.

He also said that several members of the national assembly (MNAs) and senators have landed in trouble because of the NAB and people are blackmailed and humiliated in closed rooms during investigations, reported Geo News.

"The NAB has accused me of making anonymous transactions but I will show to the world that I have not done any such thing," he said.

On the other hand, Geo News reported that NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of the allegations levelled by Saleem Mandviwalla and has ordered to stop further proceedings on the graft case against him until further orders.

"We have summoned the record of the case and will investigate it thoroughly," the chairman said. (ANI)

