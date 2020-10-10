Nagorno-Karabakh crisis: Armenians holds rally in Paris aims to attract public attention

Moscow [Russia], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Several dozens of Armenians have gathered in the center of Paris to hold a rally aimed at attracting public attention to the situation in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstration is taking place near the Arc de Triomphe, according to the broadcast of Sputnik France. Some activists have parked their cars with Armenian flags at the Place Charles de Gaulle.



Police are ensuring security at the site of the rally. Some activists reported about the use of tear gas by law enforcement officers. This information has not been confirmed yet.

The large-scale hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27 when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Most countries, including Russia and France, have called on the warring parties to cease fire and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means. (ANI/Sputnik)

