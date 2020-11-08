Nagorno-Karabakh's minister says over 70 schools, over 10 kindergartens destroyed in war

Stepanakert [Nagorno Karabakh], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The education minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Lusine Karakhanyan, said on Sunday that over 70 schools and more than 10 kindergartens had been destroyed since the start of the fighting in the disputed region in late September.



"As a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on the territory of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh's endonym], more than 70 schools, over 10 kindergartens and the same number of cultural objects were destroyed," Karakhanyan said, as cited by the official information centre of the republic.

According to the minister, the right to education of over 30,000 residents of the republic is violated, including 24,000 schoolchildren, 4,000 pupils of preschool institutions, as well as university students.

The long-lasting conflict in the disputed region, which dates back to the late 1980s, escalated afresh on September 27, with Armenia and Azerbaijan blaming each other on starting the military action. The international community urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations. Three internationally-brokered humanitarian ceasefires had been announced since then, but hostilities have not ceased. (ANI/Sputnik)

