Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with his wife M Usha departs for Delhi from Baku
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with his wife M Usha departs for Delhi from Baku

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:21 IST

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku.
During the summit, Naidu held "fruitful discussions and deliberations" with several world leaders.
"The Vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu emplaning for Delhi today after fruitful discussions & deliberations at the NAM Summit in Baku. VP delivered the national statement at the Summit and held discussions with a number of leaders on issues of mutual interest," read a tweet from the official twitter handle of the Vice President.
The NAM kickstarted on Friday. The theme of this year's NAM summit was 'Upholding Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world'.
India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.
Besides attending the summit, Naidu met several world leaders including Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Vietnamese vice president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
On Saturday, Naidu visited a fire temple, a signifier of the historical and cultural exchanges between India and Azerbaijan.
In his address at the summit, the Vice President called on all NAM countries to come together to forge a common front against terror in all its forms as there was no justification for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions that maim and murder innocents. He also hit out at Pakistan for misusing the summit to justify Islamabad's longstanding policy of conducting cross-border terrorism against its neighbours. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST

Global steel industry passing through difficult phase:...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): The global steel industry is passing through a difficult phase, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan said during his address at the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:03 IST

Third International Day of Diplomats celebrated in Madagascar's...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 26 (ANI): Third International Day of Diplomats was celebrated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo with the participation of the Ambassadors of the United States, European Union, African Union, India, South Korea, Algeria, Turkey, the Charge de Affaires of Russia, Egypt

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:30 IST

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers heart attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a heart attack at Services Hospital in Lahore, a senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir claimed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:45 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses GFSEC Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:07 IST

Number of Syrian refugees crossing into Iraq from Syria has...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 26 (ANI): After Turkey launched its military offensive in the region, the number of refugees crossing to Iraq from northeastern Syria has increased significantly in recent times, according to the United Nations (UN).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:58 IST

EU members agree 'in principle' to grant UK's request for...

London [UK], Oct 26 (ANI): The members of the European Union have agreed "in principle" to grant the UK's request for another extension to Brexit deadline.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:57 IST

Oman: Joint exercise between IAF and RAFO 'Ex Eastern Bridge" culminates

Muscat [Oman], Oct 26 (ANI): The joint exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), "Ex Eastern Bridge-V" has culminated, IAF said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:25 IST

With increased urbanization, Pottery business comes under threat...

Bhaktapur [Nepal], Oct 26 (ANI): It has already been over four decades that Buddhi Ram Prajapati has been in the pottery business which he inherited from his forefathers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 06:45 IST

Working to update MCAS, crew manuals: Boeing after Indonesia...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Boeing said on Friday that it is working to address the concerns outlined in a final report by the Indonesian investigators on the fatal Lion Air crash that claimed the lives of 189 people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 05:41 IST

Maryam Nawaz moved back to Lahore's Services Hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was moved back to Lahore's Services Hospital on Friday where she will undergo medical tests, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to allow Maryam to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 05:41 IST

Microsoft wins Pentagon's USD 10 billion cloud computing contract

Washington DC [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): The US Department of Defence on Friday awarded its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing contract worth USD 10 million to Microsoft, bringing an end to a closely scrutinized contest involved companies like Amazon, Oracle, Google, and IBM.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 05:27 IST

Major US retailers take Johnson & Johnson's baby powder off...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Several major retailers in the United States, including Walmart and Target, have removed Johnson & Johnson's baby powder from their stores following the company's announcement last week that it was recalling 33,000 bottles due to asbestos concerns.

Read More
iocl