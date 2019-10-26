Naidu, Jaishankar meet Afghan President on NAM Summit sidelines

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday.

The two leaders are in Baku to attend the 18th summit of the NAM which kicked off on Friday, bringing together the heads of different countries. The theme of this year's summit is 'Upholding Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world'.

India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. Through the day, Naidu met several of these world leaders, including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In his address at the summit, the Vice President called on all NAM countries to come together to forge a common front against terror in all its forms as there was no justification for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions that maim and murder innocents. He also hit out at Pakistan for misusing the summit to justify Islamabad's longstanding policy of conducting cross-border terrorism against its neighbours. (ANI)