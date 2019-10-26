Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while addressing the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Baku on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while addressing the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Baku on Saturday. Photo/ANI

NAM Summit: India hits out at Pak, calls it 'contemporary epicentre' of terrorism

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:33 IST

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Terming Pakistan as the 'contemporary epicentre' of terrorism, India on Saturday said Islamabad must decisively 'abjure terrorism' for its own and the world's good.
Speaking at the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said: "On the subject of terrorism, our thoughts naturally go to its contemporary epicentre -- Pakistan."
Naidu also took on Pakistan President Arif Alvi for misusing the forum "to justify once again its long-standing policy of conducting cross border terrorism."
"We regret that earlier today afternoon, this august forum was misused to justify once again its long-standing policy of conducting cross border terrorism against its neighbours including Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan's behavior," said Naidu.
"All of us in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is focused on meeting our developmental goals and aspirations. Pakistan clearly needs to do much more to earn the confidence of the international community. It must decisively abjure terrorism -- for its own good, for that of its neighbours and for the good of the world," he added.
Naidu called terrorism as a single most destructive threat which continues to expand its "tentacles with increasing impunity."
"The only way to fight this menace is to strengthen and implement, without exception, all existing international laws and mechanism to combat terrorists and their enablers," he said.
"No justification whatsoever can be accepted for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions that maim and murder innocents, disrupt the very fabric of our societies and stall developmental efforts," added Naidu.
The theme of the summit was "Upholding Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world."
The Vice President has urged the NAM to re-focus to remain an influential grouping and find solutions to challenges relating to terrorism, global governance reform, sustainable development, and south-south cooperation.
He called upon all NAM countries to come together to forge a common front against terror in all its forms as there was no justification for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions that maim and murder innocents.
The Vice President said that the interdependent world today was faced with serious challenges.
"Globalisation and unprecedented technological advances are shaping the 21st century in unpredictable and often disruptive ways," he said.
"As we all strive to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth and a better future for our peoples, we must realise that our destinies are linked like never before," added he. (ANI)

