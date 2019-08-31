Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu
Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu

'Namaste Pacific' - Culture of countries in Pacific region showcased in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The High Commissions of Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji jointly organised a cultural event 'Namaste Pacific' here to showcase in India the culture of the Pacific countries.
Speaking to ANI during the event, Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu highlighted the importance of people to people links between India and the countries in the Pacific region which received a boost through an event like Namaste Pacific.
"I think it is appropriate that we celebrate Pacific culture in India, a country which is becoming an important country in the Pacific region. India is highly respected among the pacific country, and so an event like this is highly appropriate," said Sidhu.
"I see this as a natural gathering of countries that share a great deal together. This evening is one example of looking at the things that unite the countries of Indo-Pacific.
A curated menu including the national drink Kava from Fiji and dishes slow-cooked in an earth oven using heated rocks in a pit oven specially dug for the purpose at the New Zealand High Commission were among the cuisine showcased at the event.
Aaradhna, a multi-award-winning R&B and soul artist from New Zealand, performed with her band. Aaradhna is part Indian and part Samoan and has to her credit four individual albums.
Traditional masks and artefacts from Papua New Guinea and Pacific Green furniture and other products from Fiji were also displayed.
There was also showcase of the International Solar Alliance and Pollinate Energy based in Australia, Nepal and India, and solar lanterns from Barefoot College in Rajasthan.
The event saw the participation of members of the diplomatic community, government officials, business leaders, and cultural personalities. (ANI)

