Namibian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Delhi for CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived in the national capital on Sunday for the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.

"Warm welcome to DPM & FM Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia in India. Her participation in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave and extensive engagements over the next few days will further deepen our relations with Namibia in all spheres," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The event is scheduled to take place between July 19-20 where both the countries, India and Africa will have the session on different topics under themes like "Building Financing Partnerships", "SERV Africa - Higher Education & Skill Development Partnership with Africa", Strengthening Value Chains in Agriculture & Food Processing Sector and many more.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and President of Confederation of Indian Industry Sanjiv Bajaj will also be present at the meeting.



The CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

According to the website, the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership".

"The upcoming edition will focus on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa," the website reads.

The two-day event will take place at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

