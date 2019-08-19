Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

No fatalities have been reported yet, reported Tolo News. No group has so far claimed responsibility of the attack.

Those wounded have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

This comes a day after 63 people were killed and around 180 suffered injuries in a suicide blast that rocked Kabul. (ANI)

