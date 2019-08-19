Representative image
Representative image

Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:58 IST

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.
No fatalities have been reported yet, reported Tolo News. No group has so far claimed responsibility of the attack.
Those wounded have been rushed to a nearby hospital.
This comes a day after 63 people were killed and around 180 suffered injuries in a suicide blast that rocked Kabul. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

