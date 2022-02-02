Naor Gilon appointed as Ambassador of Israel to Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 2 (ANI): Ambassador of Israel to India and Bhutan, Naor Gilon has also been appointed as the Ambassador of Israel to Sri Lanka.



Taking to Twitter, he said, "I had the honor of presenting my credentials to the President of Sri Lanka, H.E Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Now, in addition to being Ambassador to #India and #Bhutan, I'm officially also Ambassador to #SriLanka."

Earlier, on October 26, 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, in Ashok Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

