Narayanganj's fire incident exposes Chinese illegal factories in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 14 (ANI): The recent fire blaze in Narayanganj's Bangladesh juice factory has exposed the illegal factories run by Chinese nationals in the country.

As per The Daily Observer, Chinese businessmen have been running these illegal factories in Bangladesh for the past seven years for manufacturing batteries.

As Chinese nationals cannot purchase land in Bangladesh, influential people are helping Chinese nationals to set up factories, reports the newspaper.



There is no legal work permit available with the Chinese nationals and all the factories are running illegally.

52 people were killed in the Narayanganj blaze while 50 others were injured. Eight people were arrested including the fruit juice factory owner.

The Daily Observer reported that the Narayanganj factory was earlier a textile mill but for the last four years the factory was being used illegally for the manufacturing of batteries.

There was no signboard outside the factory and no one knew the name of the battery manufactured there. The people in the nearby area were aware that this factory belonged to Chinese businessmen. (ANI)

