Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Narendra Modi has committed 'strategic blunder' by revoking Article 370: Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:47 IST

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has committed a "strategic blunder" by revoking Article 370 as the move has "internationalised" Kashmir issue.
"I believe that Narendra Modi has committed a strategic blunder. He has played his final card. This will cost very heavy to Modi and the BJP because they have internationalised the Kashmir issue," Khan said while addressing the Legislative Assembly here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.
"I raised the issue of Kashmir at the OIC and with President (Donald) Trump, but the people had no idea what was happening in the Kashmir," he added.
Calling himself the ambassador of the Kashmir issue, Khan said that he would raise the matter on every international forum, and take it to the United Nations as well as the International Court of Justice.
"We will go to the United National. We will go to every global forum, as well as the International Court of Justice. We are mobilising the global community of Kashmiris and you will see a historic number of people coming out," he said.
Khan said that Pakistan needs to make the world realise that the ideology of the RSS is exactly like Nazis and that the India of today is no more tolerant, plural, or secular as it once was.
"We have to make the world realise that the ideology of the RSS is exactly like the Nazi ideology. After World War II, the world made a collective decision that such genocide would never be repeated. The RSS ideology is heading that way again," Khan said.
"This is the ideology that has done ethnic cleansing in the world, that has created wars. People have no idea how much India has radicalised. It is no longer a plural or secular society. The facade of a tolerant India has been removed," he added.
He went on to say that the goons of the RSS are lynching people, threatening judges, intellectuals, and deeming anyone who speaks against them as anti-nationals, which is "exactly what the Nazis did. India is heading towards disaster with extremist ideology".
Khan said that by revoking Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has gone against their Constitution, the verdict of their Supreme Court, as well as the Kashmir High Court. "When a country's law and order and human rights are diminished, it becomes a banana republic."
He added that this "hateful ideology" will not remain limited to Kashmir and eventually spill towards Pakistan.
India's historic move has rattled Pakistan, following which it has undertaken a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:37 IST

4.6 magnitude quake hits Xizang on Indo-China border

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck off Xizang province located on the border of India and China, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:57 IST

Tokyo gears up for Olympic Games 2020, medals unveiled

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 14 (ANI): The Olympic Games fever has already gripped the Tokyo city. It's been less than a year for the mega sporting event and signs of the Olympics and logo of Tokyo Olympic are getting popular on the streets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:54 IST

Panasonic introduces real-time tracking projector for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 14 (ANI): Real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector will be used for a highly innovative video performance during the "One Year to Go" ceremony for Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:26 IST

In I-Day speech, Pak envoy harps on Kashmir, dodges Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Syed Haider Shah, the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, on Wednesday said that Islamabad will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:41 IST

#BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay trend on Pak's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan was left red-faced after Balochistan, a province located on its southwestern borders, called for its freedom as the country observed 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:19 IST

Pak continues to stand with Kashmiris as nation observes Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of India's decision to change the status of the region, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always stood with Kashmiris and would continue to do so as the nation observes Independence Day as K

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Catholic bishops in Sri Lanka call for independent inquiry into...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has urged the government to hold an "independent and impartial" inquiry into the Easter Sunday terror attacks as a matter of utmost urgency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:43 IST

6 killed in wall collapse amid Independence Day celebrations in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a boundary wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost province administered by Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:05 IST

Imran Khan to address Legislative Assembly today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan. The special session will be held in Muzaffarabad today at 10:00 a.m.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 14 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran has called for action to be taken against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik "for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians".

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:19 IST

British MP says 'constitutional changes' are 'internal' to India...

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Amid a social media clash between British parliamentarians a week after India's decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Conservative lawmaker has stressed that the constitutional changes were an "internal matter" for India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:39 IST

Free Balochistan movement marks Independence Day of Balochistan

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) organised a seminar here to mark the Independence Day of Baloch.

Read More
iocl