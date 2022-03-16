NATO has commanders who can reach out to Russia to avoid accidents: Stoltenberg

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO has commanders who can reach out to their Russian counterparts via deconfliction channels to avoid any accidents amid the Ukraine conflict, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.



"Our commanders have lines for communications [with Russia] and it is extremely important that we do whatever possible to prevent any incidents or accidents and if they happen to ensure that they don't spiral out of control, because with heightened tensions, with more military presence close to our borders ... the risk for incidents or accidents has increased," Stoltenberg told CNN in an interview.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that NATO has been unsuccessful in reaching out to Russia via a deconfliction hotline following Russian military movements to the west of Ukraine, closer to the borders of the alliance. (ANI/Sputnik)

