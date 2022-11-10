Naval Chief R Hari Kumar's visit consolidates India's bilateral defence ties with Japan

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar made an official visit to Japan from November 5-9 and conveyed his special compliments to Admiral Sakai Ryo, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) for the highly professional and successful conduct of these high intensity multilateral maritime engagements.

The visit of the naval chief to Japan exhibited India's consistent support of multilateral maritime security constructs in the Indo-Pacific. Further, it consolidated the high level of bilateral defence engagements with Japan, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement.

During the visit, the CNS witnessed the International Fleet Review (IFR), hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) off Yokosuka on 06 Nov 22 in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of its formation.

Moreover, Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida was embarked on board JMSDF Ship Izumo for the Fleet Review, along with distinguished heads of delegations from participating Navies.

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta represented the Indian Navy in the IFR. RAdm Sanjay Bhalla, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet was embarked on board INS Shivalik during the Fleet Review, the official statement by the Ministry of Defence read.



Following the IFR, Japan, as the current Chair of WPNS, hosted the 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) at Yokohama on November 7-8. Indian Navy participates in the WPNS, as Observer, since 1998.

In his remarks at the WPNS, Adm R Hari Kumar stressed the primacy of a Rules-Based Order and expressed the commitment of the Indian Navy and that of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) towards promoting the idea of 'collective responsibility for maritime security in the Indo-pacific.

This year's edition of Exercise MALABAR is also being hosted by Japan. Initiated in 1992, this year marks the 30th anniversary of Exercise MALABAR.

To mark this special occasion, Chiefs of Navies participating in Ex- MALABAR held joint consultations to review the progress achieved through this exercise thus far and areas that could be focussed upon during future iterations, with an aim to further enhance interoperability amongst the participating navies.

The CNS interacted with the crews of participating Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta and expressed satisfaction with the scale and complexity of this multilateral exercise. One P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the Indian Navy has also been deployed to Japan separately to participate in Exercise MALABAR-2022. The sea phase of this edition of Exercise Malabar would continue until 15 November 2022, the press release added.

Progress of ongoing defence cooperation engagements being pursued with individual countries and opportunities to enhance constructive engagements in the maritime domain was discussed during these meetings, the release added. (ANI)

