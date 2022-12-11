Navies of India, Indonesia taking part in Coordinated Patrol

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Indian Naval ship Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette along with L-58 (indigenously built Landing Craft Utility vessel) and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft will be participating in the Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT), the defence ministry said in a press release.

The 39th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy is being conducted from December 8-19. The CORPAT will be executed along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) from December 15 to 16 and will end at Port Blair.

According to the press release, the Indian Navy is engaging with various countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to enhance regional maritime security, as part of India's vision SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region).



India and Indonesia have been carrying out CORPATs twice a year since 2002, with an aim of keeping this vital part of the IOR safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities.

CORPATs help build understanding and interoperability between navies and facilitate the institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy. It further helps enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information for the prevention of smuggling, and illegal immigration and for the conduct of Search and Rescue (SAR) operations at sea.

India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions. The 39th edition of IND-INDO CORPAT seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia, the statement reads.

The 38th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol took place between June 13-24 this year. The 28th edition of IND-INDO CORPAT commenced with the arrival of KRI Cut Nyak Dien at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The opening ceremony was conducted on June 14 22 under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The Indonesian warship during its three-day port call at Port Blair participated in multiple activities including professional discussions, pre-sail conference, and various sports fixtures. (ANI)

