Navies of India, Oman sign MoU on exchange of white shipping information

Muscat [Oman], September 27 (ANI): The Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO), Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi and the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the exchange of white shipping information.



The MoU was signed at Maritime Security Center (MSC), Muscat, during the ongoing three-day visit of CNS to Oman which begins today and ends on 29 September.

An official release said the signing of the MoU between Royal Navy of Oman and Indian Navy aims at facilitating information exchange on merchant shipping traffic, through Information Fusion Centre Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in India and MSC, Oman and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region

White shipping information refers to the exchange of relevant advance information on the identity and movement of commercial non-military merchant vessels. (ANI)

