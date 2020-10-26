Nawaz Sharif asks Pak Army Chief to answer for country's situation

Quetta [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday asked Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to answer for the country's current situation, reported Dawn.

While addressing the third rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) via a video link from London, Sharif said: "Gen Bajwa, you will have to answer for record rigging in the 2018 elections, for horse-trading in the Parliament, for making Imran Niazi prime minister against people's wishes and by tearing apart the Constitution and laws, for pushing people towards poverty and hunger."

The PML-N supremo said that he names individuals because he does not want his army to be defamed, according to Dawn.



He further accused Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of "interfering in politics for several years with impunity" in violation of his oath.

The third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance, PDM, took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday.

Earlier, PDM had organised two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)



