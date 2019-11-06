Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain (File photo)
Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain (File photo)

Nawaz Sharif being given Polonium to die slow death like Yasser Arafat, claims Altaf Hussain

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:58 IST

London [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been given polonium, the drug which slowly poisoned Yasser Arafat, famed Palestinian President, to death in 2004.
"Lower platelets count in Nawaz Sharif's body! A known fact is that 'Polonium' (radioactive element) is used to eliminate enemies. It acts as a slow poison and destroys platelets. Only specialised radioactive laboratory can verify it. International laboratory must examine it," Hussain first tweeted on November 2.
On Tuesday, Hussain posted a research article -- 'Polonium - A Perfect Poison' -- on his Twitter handle, after several questions were put up to him regarding his earlier post on the micro-blogging site.
"Dear Students and Followers! Here is my research article on 'Polonium-A Perfect Poison' in reply to questions put up by people about my 2nd November 2019 tweet regarding #Polonium. I tried my level best to give answers on this important subject. Please read it thoroughly," Hussain wrote alongside the article, which briefs about polonium, its symptoms and treatment.
"Besides Yasser Arafat, Irene Joliot Curie (1956), a Nobel Laureate and daughter of Madam Curie and Alexander Litvinenko (2006) are some of the known/suspicious victims of polonium poisoning," Hussain has claimed in his article.
"The mysterious and deteriorating medical condition of any person exposed to polonium need some serious screening and thorough investigations from globally recognised and reputed radioactive laboratories," said Hussain.
Polonium radiation destroys DNA and can lead to cell death and cancer. It is a known carcinogen. When inhaled, polonium causes lung cancer. When swallowed, it becomes concentrated in red blood cells, before spreading to other important organs like liver, kidneys, and bone marrow.

Sharif was discharged from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) in Lahore and shifted to his residence -- Jati Umra -- on Wednesday. The 69-year-old leader was admitted to the SIMS on October 22 after his health conditions deteriorated drastically due to "critically" low platelet count.
An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up at Sharif's residence and the doctors have put a ban on the people visiting him, Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said in a statement.
Adding that there were chances that an infection might develop due to low platelet counts, Aurangzeb said the doctors had suggested the setting up of a special medical unit at Sharif's residence.
"The unit was set up under the supervision of Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and the doctors will be present in the ICU round the clock," she added.
While being shifted to his residence from the hospital, Sharif was accompanied by his mother, daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members.
On October 29, Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption cases.
The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Besides this, he was remanded to the NAB custody in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:32 IST

Jaishankar to officially visit Serbia on November 7

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:31 IST

Moscow: Rajnath Singh co-chairs IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with Russian...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday co-chaired the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting along with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Afghanistan: Four police including commander killed in Balkh

Balkh [Afghanistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Four police personnel including a commander were killed during a Taliban attack in Balkh province, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:04 IST

India's envoy to Nepal inaugurates Mathadhis building for...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 6 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated Mathadhis Building for Shree Budhanilkantha Narayan Temple at Budhanilkantha Municipality here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Police detain man for stabbing tourists in Northwest Jordan

Amman [Jordan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A person who assaulted several tourists, a guide and a security service official in Jerash has been detained, the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:35 IST

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Finland counterpart

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto in New Delhi on Wednesday and held delegation-level talks to boost bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:04 IST

Pakistan illegally occupied PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, says activist

Washington D. C. [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Senge H Sering, a political activist from Gilgit Baltistan, alleged that Pakistan is violating UN Security Council Resolution and it continues to illegally occupy the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:23 IST

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here and shifted to his residence -- Jati Umra -- on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Johnson, via phone, urges Trump to lift tariffs on goods,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over issues related to trade and tariffs ahead of an upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that is scheduled to take plac

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:57 IST

lSIS-Khorasan attempted Suicide Attack in India in 2018: Top US Official

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): The Khorasan group of the ISIS or the ISIS-K, which specifically operates in south Asia, attempted a suicide attack in India 2018, a top American official has informed lawmakers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:02 IST

Pashtun activist urge Pakistan to stop extra-judicial killings...

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 6 (ANI): A Pashtun activist and member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has urged Pakistan to end the extra-judicial killings of civilians in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region located in the northeastern part of the country.

Read More
iocl