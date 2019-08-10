Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, TV in prison

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continues to have an air conditioner and television among other facilities in his prison cell, as recommended by his medical board, the provincial government of Punjab said on Saturday.

Nawaz has been serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018 when a Pakistan court convicted him in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif had written a letter to Pakistan government regarding the facilities being provided to Nawaz in prison.

According to sources, the provincial government in its response said that the former PM continues to have the facility of an air conditioner, along with a heater, television, table, chair, and other exercise equipment, as recommended by his medical board, reported Geo News.

Sources further said the former Prime Minister also has the facility to meet his doctor and family members.

It may be noted that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently said that he would make sure that Nawaz would neither have air conditioner nor television in his prison cell.

"I am going to go back and make sure there is no air conditioning or no TV for Nawaz Sharif, who is a criminal. I know (PML-N leader) Maryam Bibi will make some noise, but I say to her, return the money. It's as simple as that," Khan said while addressing Pakistani diaspora in the US. (ANI)

