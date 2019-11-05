Nawaz Sharif discharged from Lahore's Services Hospital, to be admitted to Sharif Medical City Hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Tuesday discharged from Lahore's Services Hospital.

PML-N president and brother of the former premier, Shehbaz Sharif, said that Nawaz had expressed a desire to be shifted to Sharif Medical City Hospital, the Dawn reported.

Sharif was admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital on October 22 and was being treated under the supervision of the special medical board of the hospital.

On Monday, doctors treating the ailing leader said that they cannot discharge him from the hospital citing serious health risk.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo's platelet count had decreased owing to medicines being administered for cardiac disease.

Sharif was earlier granted eight-week bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption cases.

The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. (ANI)

