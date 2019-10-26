Nawaz Sharif gets bail in Al Azizia case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Al Azizia reference till Tuesday.

This has come after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its response to the IHC said that it has "no objections to bail being granted," reported Dawn.

On Friday, Nawaz had secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Sharif was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month he was sent to the custody of the NAB in the case related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Earlier in the day, the jailed leader suffered an angina attack at Services Hospital in Lahore.

On Monday, Sharif was rushed to Services Hospital in Lahore from the NAB office after a massive drop in his platelet count. (ANI)

