Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London on Tuesday

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Tuesday, local media reported citing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

"An air ambulance has been booked by Hussain [Nawaz's son] that will arrive in Lahore on Tuesday and subject to permission of his doctors, Nawaz will leave for London on the same day," The Express Tribune quoted the leader as saying on condition of anonymity.

The leader added, "His brother Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan Khan are accompanying him as per the existing understanding. It will be decided on Sunday as to who else could also fly with Nawaz."

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that doctors are currently treating Sharif for multiple conditions, including blood pressure, diabetes and the most critical of all - Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) - due to which he is not fit to fly.

She added that there was swelling on Sharif's body as he was given high dose of steroids.

Nawaz was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health.

Doctors are struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan last week. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the ECL list. (ANI)

