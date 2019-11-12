Nawaz Sharif to be removed from ECL today, will fly for London on Wednesday: PML-N spokesperson

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) today and he will fly for London for treatment on Wednesday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday.

Claiming that former Prime Minister Sharif's health is not good, Aurangzeb said that air ambulance has been arranged to send him abroad for treatment.

The ambulance will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on October 22 from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critically low level of 2,000.

According to Pakistani media reports, the former premier is likely to travel abroad along with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, who is the president of PML-N.

The Islamabad High Court had last week granted bail to Sharif for eight weeks, suspending his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on medical grounds.

Earlier, he had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.

The medical board formed by the government had earlier suggested allowing the ailing former prime minister to seek medical treatment abroad. (ANI)

