Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for treatment today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London from the International Airport in Lahore at around 10 am (local time) on Tuesday via a Qatar air ambulance.

Sharif will be accompanied by his brother and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his personal physician Adnan Khan.

The Qatar air ambulance will reach Allama Iqbal International Airport at around 9 am and depart for London an hour later.

The ailing PML-N leader has been allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to travel abroad for four weeks for medical care.

Sources had earlier told ANI that Sharif will be admitted to London's Charlestown Clinic. All the arrangements for his medical treatment at the clinic have been completed.

Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving seven years imprisonment in connection with the case. He also got bail from the LHC in the money laundering case.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors are struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

He was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List. (ANI)

