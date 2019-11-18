Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo)

Nawaz Sharif to travel to London via air ambulance tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:16 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London from an International Airport in Lahore at around 10 am (local time) on Tuesday via a Qatar air ambulance, his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Monday.
Sharif will be accompanied by his brother and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his personal physician Adnan Khan.
The Qatar air ambulance will reach Allama Iqbal International Airport at around 9 am and depart for London an hour later.
The ailing PML-N leader has been allowed to travel abroad by Lahore High Court (LHC) for four weeks for medical care. Sources had earlier told ANI that Sharif will be amitted to London's Charlestown Clinic. All the arrangements for his medical treatment at the clinic have been completed.
Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven years imprisonment. He also got bail from the LHC in the money laundering case.
The former Pakistan Prime Minister was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors are struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.
He was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:55 IST

India was introspective earlier; its voice heard much widely...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): India has come a long way from being introspective to having its voice heard much widely on the world stage today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:10 IST

No country committed to rule of law should be anxious about...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): No country which is committed to the rule of law should be anxious about the quadrilateral grouping among India, US, Australia, and Japan, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said here on Monday in response to China's apparent anxiety over the strategic all

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:21 IST

Not critical of India's move on RCEP, New Delhi entitled to act...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): India is entitled to act in accordance with its values and interest, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday over New Delhi's decision to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:04 IST

India, France to carry out joint patrolling in Indian Ocean...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a move aimed at strengthening the defence ties, French Navy Chief Admiral Christophe Prazuck announced on Monday that the navies of India and France will carry out joint patrolling in the Indian Ocean region next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Rajnath urges to curb state sponsored terrorism for sustainable...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the international community to curb terrorist safe havens, disrupt their networks and financing and thwart their cross-border movement to ensure sustainable regional security.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:20 IST

Indians studying in US increase by nearly 3% in 2018-19: Report

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The number of Indian students studying in the United States increased by nearly three per cent in 2018-19 over the last year to 202,014, as per the 2019 Open Doors Report released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:15 IST

Court to hear Julian Assange extradition case today

Moscow [Russia], Nov 18 (ANI): The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold a hearing on the extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:53 IST

Pakistan: Rights activist kidnapped by unidentified men in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): A Pakistan human rights activist was allegedly kidnapped by four unidentified men while he was on his way to Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, his driver told the police, as reported by the local media on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:48 IST

8 killed after boat capsizes in Okara in E Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 : At least eight people were killed after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Sutlej river in Pakistan's eastern district of Okara on Monday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:37 IST

Pakistan launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday claimed that it has conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:31 IST

4 killed after attack at football watch party in Fresno

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): At least four people were killed when an unknown man entered a backyard party and opened fire at the crowd in Fresno, California, on Sunday night (local time), the police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:02 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa takes oath, Mahinda likely to charge as PM

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka's wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday took the oath of the country's 7th President at Ruwanweliseya, a Buddhist pagoda, in Anuradhapura.

Read More
iocl