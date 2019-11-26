Nawaz Sharif undergoes checkup at London Bridge hospital

London [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday underwent checkup at London Bridge hospital.

The former premier was accompanied by his son Hussain Nawaz, his personal doctor Dr Adnan Khan and his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Dr Khan, while talking to media, said that Nawaz had an appointment with Professor Simon Redwood, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist who studied his medical history and reached to the conclusion that the Pakistani leader should be admitted to the hospital and undergo an angiogram.

The doctor further said that Nawaz has been advised to undergo Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) for the heart and carotid artery. Dr Kha, however, said that the final decision of further treatment will be taken following the PET scan on Thursday.

PCI is a non-surgical procedure that uses a catheter (a thin flexible tube) to place a small structure called a stent to open up blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed by plaque buildup, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

Sharif had received two therapies at his house following his arrival in London last Tuesday. He also underwent a series of tests to diagnose the disease.

Sharif, who arrived in London on Tuesday after Lahore High Court allowed him to travel without "condition", visited Guys' Hospital, in central London the following day, Dawn had reported.



Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

He was serving seven years imprisonment in connection with the case. He has also got bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.

Sharif was rushed from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. He was diagnosed with the acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets. (ANI)

