Nawaz Sharif's name likely to be removed from ECL

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name is likely to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) upon a prior request citing health concerns, local media reported on Friday citing sources.

Adding that Sharif will be allowed to travel abroad within the next 48 hours, sources said that the officials at the Interior Ministry are waiting for the formal orders to remove his name from the ECL, reported Geo News.

According to Interior Ministry officials, Sharif's name will not be removed until the government issues an order. Moreover, the government may consult with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the issue.

This comes after the former Prime Minister's brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif approached the Interior Ministry to get Sharif's name removed from the ECL.

Due to his brother's health, the PML-N president has suspended all his political and personal engagements.

The former premier will travel to London next week and is expected to be accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif, who was discharged from the Services Hospital two days ago, was shifted to his residence Jati Umra on Wednesday.

Sharif was admitted to the SIMS on October 22 after his health deteriorated drastically due to "critically" low platelet count.

On October 29, Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption cases.

The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Besides this, he was remanded to the NAB custody in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. (ANI)

